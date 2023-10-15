Morgan Stanley Raises Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $450.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Everest Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $398.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $269.52 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 49.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

