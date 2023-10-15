Morgan Stanley Trims Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price to $33.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares valued at $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

