Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.92.

DPZ stock opened at $346.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average is $349.92. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

