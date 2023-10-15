Morgan Stanley Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $115.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.68.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after buying an additional 2,174,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after buying an additional 1,504,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

