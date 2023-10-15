Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,060.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Price Performance
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.