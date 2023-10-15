Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,060.67.

CABGY stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

