Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,401 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

