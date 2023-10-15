MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 20,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 11,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units.

