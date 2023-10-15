Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 14,929 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.79 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.