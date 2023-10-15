Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.53

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $23.08. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 46,217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $689.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

