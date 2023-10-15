NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.57

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.57 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.32). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 620,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,210.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mike Maddison bought 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £599.04 ($733.22). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $180,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

