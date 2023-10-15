Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NETFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.59) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NET opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.76. The stock has a market cap of £121.94 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Netcall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.