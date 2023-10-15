Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.59) price objective on the stock.

Shares of NET opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.76. The stock has a market cap of £121.94 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

