Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

