Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $355.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.84. Netflix has a 12-month low of $229.51 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.