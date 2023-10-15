NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTST. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.49 million, a P/E ratio of 149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 820.00%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 364.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,626,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after buying an additional 47,867 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

