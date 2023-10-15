NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Sold by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC trimmed its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. NeuBase Therapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, major shareholder Corp Symetryx sold 129,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $185,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,336 shares of company stock worth $325,511. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

