New Street Research Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VEON by 58.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VEON by 54.2% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VEON by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

