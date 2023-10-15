New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.