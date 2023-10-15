Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 15,293,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.