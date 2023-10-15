Novare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

