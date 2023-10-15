Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

