Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

