Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

