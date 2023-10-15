Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.31.
Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
