Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.