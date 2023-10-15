Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 47,295 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,295 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $128.93 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

