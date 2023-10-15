Novare Capital Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

