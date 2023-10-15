Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $97.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

