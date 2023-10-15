Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.