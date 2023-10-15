Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.45% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,802,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 20,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $310.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

