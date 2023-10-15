NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

