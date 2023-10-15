Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,889 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 2.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.4% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 962,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 593,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

