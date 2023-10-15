Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

