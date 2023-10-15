Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.5 %

CARR stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.