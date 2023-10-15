Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Down 3.5 %
CARR stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
