Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

