Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.00.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

