Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $74,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

