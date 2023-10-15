Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

