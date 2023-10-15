Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 136 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

