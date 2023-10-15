Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $377.89 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $274.97 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

