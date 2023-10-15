ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.