Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 168,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a current ratio of 22.21 and a quick ratio of 22.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.45 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

