Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (OLMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 998,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

