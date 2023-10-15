OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.87

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.87 and traded as high as $46.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.