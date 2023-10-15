OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.87

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.87 and traded as high as $46.36. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

