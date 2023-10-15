Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.