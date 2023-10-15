Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

OPRT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 136.8% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,186 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

