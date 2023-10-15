Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Oportun Financial Price Performance
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 136.8% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,186 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
