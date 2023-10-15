Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 772,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Oracle worth $484,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,950. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

