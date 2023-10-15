O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

