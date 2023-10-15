O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $930.94 and its 200-day moving average is $924.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

