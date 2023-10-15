Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

