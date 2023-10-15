Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 3.9%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. 384,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 693,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,456.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $42,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,322.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,600 shares of company stock worth $98,860 and have sold 118,695 shares worth $782,088. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ouster by 37.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

